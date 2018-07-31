Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t keep ice frozen as long as a YETI or RTIC, but this soft Ozark Trail cooler can hold 36 cans plus ice, has two built-in bottle openers, and is perfect for a tailgate or day at the beach. The green model (pictured above) is currently priced at $29, compared to $49 for the other colors, so grab this deal before it melts.

