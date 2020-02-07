It's all consuming.
Pack All Your Essentials In This Hangable Toiletry Bag

Ignacia Fulcher
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Toiletry Bag | $8 | Amazon | Promo code Y2RQFXF8
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re constantly on-the-go and need something to house all your travel essentials, it might be time to pick up this hangable toiletry bag. It’s only 50% off with the promo code Y2RQFXF8, so you’ll be able to place your deodorant and toothbrush somewhere safe while you’re traveling to your weekend getaway with bae. Not to mention the outside of the case is waterproof, so even if you don’t travel, it’s definitely gym shower compatible. Just make sure to grab ‘em before they’re gone!

Ignacia Fulcher

Commerce Editor

