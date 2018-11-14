Herschel Novel Duffel Bag - Navy | $61 | Amazon
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag - Black | $60 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.   

These Herschel Supply Co bags would normally set you back around $80, but select colors are marked down to around $60 today, so you can pack for your next weekend getaway for less.

Your discounted choices are navy ($61) and black ($60) both of which include gorgeous brown leather handles. If previous deals are any indication, these prices might not last long, so head over to Amazon if you need a new bag for any upcoming holiday travel.