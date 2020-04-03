OXO's Entire Site is 20% Off Right Now

Get 20% off sitewide HOME20



Graphic : Jordan McMahon

You’ve probably seen all your friends start flexing their cooking muscles on Instagram in the wake of social distancing, and maybe you’re itching to make a few dishes yourself. OXO, known for its high-quality home tools, is having a 20% off sitewide sale that will run until next Sunday. It’s a great opportunity to pick up a set of cooking essentials, a nice set of kitchen utensils if you’re looking to up your dish game, or even a manual food processor.