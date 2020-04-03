It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

OXO's Entire Site is 20% Off Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsdeals of the dayOXOOXO DealskitchenCooking
11
Save
Get 20% off sitewide | OXO | Use code HOME20
Get 20% off sitewide | OXO | Use code HOME20

Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Get 20% off sitewide | OXO | Use code HOME20

You’ve probably seen all your friends start flexing their cooking muscles on Instagram in the wake of social distancing, and maybe you’re itching to make a few dishes yourself. OXO, known for its high-quality home tools, is having a 20% off sitewide sale that will run until next Sunday. It’s a great opportunity to pick up a set of cooking essentials, a nice set of kitchen utensils if you’re looking to up your dish game, or even a manual food processor.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Banish Back Pain With This $20 Heating Pad [Exclusive]

Rough Day at Work? Let Oprah Winfrey Read to Your Kids Tonight

Use a Capture Card to Stealthily Play Animal Crossing: New Horizons During Work Hours

Friday's Best Deals: Children's Books, Circular Lamp, Memory Foam Pillows, Onsen Towels, and More