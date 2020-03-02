It's all consuming.
OXO Fruit And Veggie Peeler Is Down To $10

Ignacia
OXO Good Grips Food Peeler | $10 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
OXO Good Grips Food Peeler | $10 | Amazon

Fruit and vegetable peelers aren’t necessarily sexy, but they do what they have to do to get the job done. Could you imagine eating the skin on your cucumbers and carrots? I don’t know about you, but that might be too much fiber. At a low $10, you can get your hands on a precision stainless steel peeler to get all the skin off your potatoes just in time to make your famous mash. Get on this deal before it goes with the wind.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

