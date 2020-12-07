Own the Sonic the Hedgehog Movie for $13 and Relive the Scene Where He Talks About Olive Garden Forever

Sonic the Hedgehog Steelbook Blu-Ray Image : Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog Steelbook Blu-Ray | $13 |Best Buy

Sonic the Hedgehog might be the last film you saw in a movie theater. Think about it. The movie came out in February, weeks before lockdowns started going into effect around the world. The last memory that you might have of sitting in a theater is watching Sonic talk about Olive Garden or watching James Marsden look at apartments on Zillow. Want to relive those precious moments forever? You can grab a blu-ray copy (which includes a digital download) of the film at Best Buy today. It comes with a fancy steelbook case, so you can really go all out on Sonic fandom here. Here’s hoping that movie theaters can reopen just in time for the sequel, which starts filming next year.