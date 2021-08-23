Shrek: The Ultimate Collection [Blu-ray] | $20 | Amazon
There’s more Shrek media out there than you may be aware off. I myself fell off after the third one which I felt wasn’t nearly as strong as the previous two. This Ultimate Collection comes with 6 Shrek movies. That’s the four mainline Shrek movies, the Puss in Boots spinoff, and then Shrek: The Musical. But that’s not all. There are 10 separate shorts and 5 episodes of the Puss in Boots series. You can own and watch all of these, but you will have to live with the fact that you chose to do that. You chose to be this person. Also, you’ll have spent $20. Note that to much disappointment, this collection does not include Shrek: 4-D. You’ll still have to make the trip out to Universal Studios for that.