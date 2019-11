LEGO Marvel Collection PS4 | $20 | Amazon

LEGO Marvel Collection Xbox One | $20 | Amazon

The LEGO Marvel universe might not have as many entries as its cinematic or comic counterparts, but it’s no less vast. Between three games, you’ll find more heroes , villains , and side characters than you could possibly recognize. For $20 you can get the collection on PS4 or Xbox One, including all season pass DLC.