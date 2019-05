Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $23, courtesy of Amazon.



That’s the second best price Amazon’s ever listed on this Blu-ray, and was bested only by a $20 deal that ran briefly around the holiday season last year.