Own the Entire David Tennant Era of Doctor Who on Blu-ray For $26

Doctor Who: Complete David Tennant Collection | $26 | Amazon | Clip the $6.62 coupon
Doctor Who: Complete David Tennant Collection | $26 | Amazon | Clip the $6.62 coupon

David Tennant was and still is the best Doctor. Don’t @ me. Carrying the mantle for three series, Tennant retired in 2010, but you can revisit his tenure with this 14 disc Blu-ray collection featuring his entire run. Clip the $6.62 coupon and your final total will be $26 at checkout, a shockingly low price for dozens of hours of Tennant’s doctor.

