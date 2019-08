Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

You don’t need to be a hyper-intelligent simian to know that getting all nine Planet of the Apes films on Blu-ray (including the three most recent ones in 4K) and digital for $35 is a good deal. It’s already backordered at this price though, so don’t get caught screaming “God, damn you! Damn you all to hell!” at Amazon if it sells out.