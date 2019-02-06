Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

There’s a little over a week left before Valentine’s Day and if your significant other is into classic forms of romance, why not pick up one of these discounted Vermont Teddy Bears.

Whether it’s a bunny, fox, floppy bear, or bear with a bouquet, these Vermont Teddy Bears are soft, cuddly, at at least $10-15 off their regular price. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.