Overturn Your Autumn Duds With 50% off Fall Arrivals at JACHS

50% off Fall Arrivals | JACHS NY | Use Code NOV50

Jackets, pants, flannels, henleys, whatever you could need or think of it’s in JACHS’ fall sale. Right now take 50% off any of these new arrivals with the code NOV50.

I love the look of these sherpa lined trucker jackets ($75). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes is a traditional khaki and will keep you very warm as temperatures drop.

Everyone needs a quality flannel. I actually love an oversized men’s flannel shirt like this with a t-shirt, leggings, and boots. This one is ultra heavyweight for optimum coziness ($56). This shirt has 9 ounces of that heavyweight material which is why they call it “Brawny. I thought it was because the colors that match of the well-known mascot. But this is versatile for any gender as it’s easy to layer as I mentioned. It’s 100% cotton and will take you through the chilly season.

Free shipping for orders over $100.

