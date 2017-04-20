Overstock Is Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary With Their Biggest Online Sale Ever

Customer Day Sale Photo : Overstock

Don’t you just l ove anniversary sales? To celebrate 20 years, Overstock is thanking its customers with Customer Day. Starting today and lasting for the next 36 hours, you’ll find the biggest deals on Overstock’s website. During this sale, you’ll find some of the best prices offered by Overstock on furniture and home goods. Don’t miss out!



You can expect to see an assortment of options during Overstock’s Customer Day Sale. These are some of the highlights:

Extra 25 percent off sitewide

Free shipping on all orders more than $45 in 48 states

Free 2-day delivery on thousands of items

Double rewards points for all Club O



Club O Members get free returns for in-store credit

Patio Furniture starting at $99

Rugs

Living Room Chairs