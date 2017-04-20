Overstock Is Celebrating Its 20th Anniversary With Their Biggest Online Sale Ever

Don’t you just love anniversary sales? To celebrate 20 years, Overstock is thanking its customers with Customer Day. Starting today and lasting for the next 36 hours, you’ll find the biggest deals on Overstock’s website. During this sale, you’ll find some of the best prices offered by Overstock on furniture and home goods. Don’t miss out!
You can expect to see an assortment of options during Overstock’s Customer Day Sale. These are some of the highlights:
- Extra 25 percent off sitewide on thousands of items
- Free shipping on all orders more than $45 in 48 states
- Free 2-day delivery on thousands of items
- Double rewards points for all Club O purchases
- Club O Members get free returns for in-store credit
- Patio Furniture starting at $99
- Rugs starting at $49
- Living Room Chairs starting at $99