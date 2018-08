Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Whether you need an entirely new router, a range extender for one corner of your house, or a modem so you can stop paying equipment rental fees to your ISP, this deal is for you. Use promo code 20TPLINK to save 20% on your choice of TP-Link networking products from this page. A few of our picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the options.