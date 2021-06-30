Overdraw Your Lips in Style With This Nostalgic Set of Bratz Makeup

Makeup Revolution x Bratz Collection 927300 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

In 2001 Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha took the world by storm with their sultry eyes, large glossy lips, and bold fashion choices. While I was a smidge too old for the craze, there is definitely something intriguing about them still. They definitely speak to that very early ‘00s style . The Makeup Revolution x Bratz Collection looks to reignite some of that nostalgia and fun we had all those years ago. Use the code 927300 and grab $3.50 off of anything over $15 in this line. Ulta was lucky enough to grab twelve items in the collaboration, including all four lush ladies’ palettes. All products in this line are vegan and cruelty-free.

Makeup Revolution is a bit of a budget brand, and I’ve found their products to be hit and miss. But they did design this collection beautifully. It definitely has the whimsy and playfulness of the characters . All four of the girls have their own palettes that vibes with their style and fashion sense. Yasmin, Cloe, Jade, and Sasha palettes each have eighteen shades of mattes, shimmers, and foils. All to help you recreate an iconic look of your respective girl.

Get that trendsetting outfit ready with the Limitless Palette. There are twenty-seven mixed shades (mattes, shimmers, and foil finishes), and these eyeshadows will be the ultimate finish touch to any chic look you put together. Bratz was all out embracing your differences and running wild with self-expression. Why do you think they named this ‘Limitless’?

Bratz Brush Set is not only functional but funky too. What is more early aughts than a fluffy purple storage bag, be it for colorful pens or, in this case, four makeup brushes. Remind yourself of the panic of Y2K as you merge each vibrant shade of eyeshadow on your lids . This set includes an angled face brush, a fluffy powder brush, an eye blending brush, and an angled eye brush. Everything you need to start your makeup journey back to the time of octopus pants, beaded letter jewelry, and Punkyfish.

