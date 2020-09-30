It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Overclock Your Gamer Cred: The RTX 2070-Equipped Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop Is Over $1,000 off at Dell

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAlienware Deals
811
1
Save
Alienware m15 R1 Gaming Laptop | $1,176 | Dell
Alienware m15 R1 Gaming Laptop | $1,176 | Dell
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Alienware m15 R1 Gaming Laptop | $1,176 | Dell

While it’s a little disingenuous for Dell to advertise an Alienware m15 R1 for $1,176 as a 47% discount when it sells for $1,700 on Amazon, it’s impossible to deny the excellent value presenting itself here. Just last year, any gaming laptop touting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 for under $1,200 would’ve been a no-brainer, and while it’s obvious Dell is clearing out stock for an imminent refresh housing one of the shiny new 30-series cards, the 2070 is no pushover. A benchmark done by NotebookCheck.net shows this model running the once-demanding Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 64 frames per second (fps) using the highest preset graphics configuration. In an older title like BioShock Infinite, you can expect frame rates upwards of 150fps.

Advertisement

For a laptop, especially one born from a brand so detested (unjustifiably, in my opinion) by the PC gaming community for its overpriced hardware, a deal like this comes once in a blue moon, so don’t take it for granted. Upgrade your gamer’s setup and take it on the go, thanks to a laptop form factor’s main distinguishing feature: a built-in screen. This configuration specifically bears a not-too-shabby 15.6" 1920 x 1080-pixel display, bolstered by a 144Hz refresh rate, meaning you can play games at up to 144fps and still see the difference (or not, depending on your eyesight). To ensure the utmost protection in your travels, I recommend tacking on the official Alienware nylon carrying case, custom-tailored to fit the 15.6" clamshell chassis.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer—you never know when it’ll expire, and frankly neither do I.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Tuesday's Best Deals: Free Atlas Coffee, Echo Dot 2-Pack, Batman 18-Film Set, Vava Dash Cam, Plush Donut Dog Cushion, and More

This Animal Crossing Stainless Steel Water Bottle Is the Perfect Way to Take Your Turnip Juice Wherever You Go

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening and the Best Deals Right Now

Keep Your Home Safe and Your Family Safer: a Two-Pack of Eufy 2K Indoor Security Cams Is Just $60