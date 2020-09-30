Overclock Your Gamer Cred: The RTX 2070-Equipped Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop Is Over $1,000 off at Dell

Alienware m15 R1 Gaming Laptop | $1,176 | Dell

While it’s a little disingenuous for Dell to advertise an Alienware m15 R1 for $1,176 as a 47% discount when it sells for $1,700 on Amazon, it’s impossible to deny the excellent value presenting itself here. Just last year, any gaming laptop touting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 for under $1,200 would’ve been a no-brainer, and while it’s obvious Dell is clearing out stock for an imminent refresh housing one of the shiny new 30-series cards, the 2070 is no pushover. A benchmark done by NotebookCheck.net shows this model running the once-demanding Witcher 3: Wild Hunt at 64 frames per second (fps) using the highest preset graphics configuration. In an older title like BioShock Infinite, you can expect frame rates upwards of 150fps.



For a laptop, especially one born from a brand so detested (unjustifiably, in my opinion) by the PC gaming community for its overpriced hardware, a deal like this comes once in a blue moon, so don’t take it for granted. Upgrade your gamer’s setup and take it on the go, thanks to a laptop form factor’s main distinguishing feature: a built-in screen. This configuration specifically bears a not-too-shabby 15.6" 1920 x 1080-pixel display, bolstered by a 144Hz refresh rate, meaning you can play games at up to 144fps and still see the difference (or not, depending on your eyesight). To ensure the utmost protection in your travels, I recommend tacking on the official Alienware nylon carrying case, custom-tailored to fit the 15.6" clamshell chassis.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer—you never know when it’ll expire, and frankly neither do I.