Over 80 Styles of Women's Shoes Are on Sale for Just $25 at Keds for the Rest of June

Over 80 Styles of Women's Shoes

Over 80 Styles of Women’s Shoes | $25 | Keds



Keds are both timeless and comfy. I’ve personally worn through two pairs I got in one of these sales last year. Normally the shoes are $60 a pop so if you do grab two pairs it’s a great two for one deal. This sale is while supplies last so what here is here and then gone forever so grab these $25 kicks today.

There are traditional lace-ups that are discounted as well as a few sandals for summer. I’m also a big fan of the slip-on shoes which there are quite a few left. There are even a pair of tie-dye sneakers to stay on trend for 2020 .

The sale runs until July 1 and there’s free shipping on all orders.

