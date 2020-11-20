It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Best Gaming Deals

Over 750 Xbox Games Are on Sale, So Here Are a Few Highlights to Save You Some Time

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla + Watch Dogs Legion | $91 | Microsoft Star Wars Squadrons | $24 | Microsoft Marvel’s Avengers | $30 | Microsoft Halo: The Master Chief Collection | $26 | Microsoft
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla + Watch Dogs Legion | $91 | Microsoft
Star Wars Squadrons | $24 | Microsoft
Marvel’s Avengers | $30 | Microsoft
Halo: The Master Chief Collection | $26 | Microsoft
Image: Square Enix
Microsoft is currently running a staggering sale on Xbox games, which features over 750 titles. It’s an impossible number of games to try and list out, so here’s a few highlights for you to check out instead. First off, you can buy
Watch Dogs: Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as a bundle for $91 (though the savings are entirely due to Watch Dogs being discounted individually). Then, we’ve got Star Wars Squadrons down to $24 and Marvel’s Avengers at $30. That’s two big fall 2020 releases for less than the price of one Xbox game. For anyone looking to relive their Halo glory days, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is $26. That’s only the tip of the iceberg too. Think of a game that didn’t just come out in the past two weeks and there’s a good chance you can find it discounted. Go poke around for yourself if you dare, but don’t get lost.

