Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Extra 25% Off Sunglasses | Nordstrom Rack

Not to throw shade, but your sunglasses could probably use an upgrade. Hit up Nordstrom Rack where, this weekend only, more than 300 pairs of already discounted designer pairs are an extra 25% off. Save on shades from Chloe, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Balenciaga, and more, and look cooler than ever while the temperatures are high.