Graphic: Chelsea Stone

25% Off Bags | Urban Outfitters | Promo code BAGS25

You probably already own billions of bags (at least, I do), but the one’s sold at millennial haven Urban Outfitters are particularly awesome. And today, the whole lot of them is 25% off with promo code BAG25. So bag yourself a new backpack, tote, purse, duffle, crossbody, or—yes—even a newly trendy fanny pack (one of our favorites is on sale!) from coveted brands including Patagonia, The North Face, Herschel Supply Co., Adidas, and more. It’s a bag bargain blowout you won’t want to miss.

