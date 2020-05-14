It's all consuming.
Over 100 Pairs of Women's Sneakers Are Now $25 at Keds

Sheilah Villari
Kinja Deals
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Summer is a great time to vamp up the sneaker section of your wardrobe. And if you can do it for less money all the better. Keds is known for its classic American looks with a little flare injected. Over 100 styles of women’s shoes are currently on sale for $25 at Keds.

Slip-ons, sandals, and deckers are all included in this deal. There are a handful of kids pairs too but it’s a minimal selection. Some of the collaborations Keds has done with companies like Rifle Co. are discounted in the dedicated sales section but the savings aren’t nearly as good.

Free shipping on all orders. No word on when this sale ends but I’d purchase quicky if you see something you like.

