Photo: Amazon

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot, so if you haven’t done yourself the favor of buying a robotic vacuum yet, today’s a great opportunity.



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Get it for just $170 today after clipping the $10 coupon. The listed $180 price is already way down from the usual $250, so this is a stellar deal.