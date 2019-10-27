It's all consuming.
Stop Wasting Time Vacuuming When You Buy This Discounted Ecovac

Shep McAllister
Ecovacs DEEBOT N79S | $140 | Amazon
Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot. How convenient!

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its headlining new feature being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world.

Of course, this is a Gold Box. So, the discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So be sure to pick one up before this deal is swept under the rug.

