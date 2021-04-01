Outriders is Out Today and PS4 Players Can Grab it for $50

Outriders (PS4) Screenshot : People Can Fly

Outriders (PS4) | $5 0 | Walmart

Happy Outriders launch day, you big nerds! People Can Fly’s new third-person shooter is here and so far, hey, it’s fun! The looter shooter has quite a bit of content to explore and some extremely cool loot to collect. I already have a gun that shocks people and a perk that makes my melee poison AND freeze people. You love to see it. If you have an Xbox console, you can play it for free via Xbox Game Pass, but PlayStation owners will need to buy it. Sorry! I don’t make the rules! If you want to save a little money, Walmart has the PS4 Day 1 edition down to $50. It’s better than nothing.