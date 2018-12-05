Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker is best known for its charging gear, but they make some pretty handy office accessories as well, and several are on sale for one day only in Amazon’s Gold Box.

Give your wrist a break with a wireless vertical mouse, charge six gadgets at once for $25, or turn your USB-C ports into a variety of more useful ports with a pair of discounted hubs. But the most exciting deal is on a product I’ve never seen before: A clever power strip for your desk that includes two AC outlets, two USB ports, and even a 30W USB-C PD port that can charge a laptop or a Nintendo Switch. That’s a steal for $26.

Advertisement

Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, so you probably shouldn’t bother trying to go through procurement.