Even dedicated Philips Hue owners will tell you that not every light bulb needs to transform into a colorful, pulsating light show. But Hue’s automation features and voice control capabilities can still come in handy in places like basements, closets, and bathrooms where RGB lighting doesn’t really make sense, and that’s where Hue White bulbs come in.



Down to an all-time low $10 today, the Hue White is just a bog standard, white LED light bulb, but it can still tie into your Hue setup, and it even dims on command. You’ll still need a hub to run it, but if you’re already a Hue owner, this is a great excuse to outfit the rest of your home with smart lighting.