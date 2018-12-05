Bryker Hyde Quick Draw Minimalist Wallet | $21 | Amazon | Promo code Kinjadeal30

Bryker Hyde’s Quick Draw was one of the first Kickstarter wallets that we really fell in love with over here. Its key innovation was completely eliminating the bulk-adding cash pocket and replacing it with a metal money clip at the fold, but everything about the wallet from its leather to its stitching is top notch.

Nearly a year later, you can now buy the wallet on Amazon, and our readers can get it for just $21 with promo code Kinjadeal30. That code will work on any color, on both the ID-inside and ID-outside versions. Needless to say, these would make great stocking stuffers for anyone that needs to slim down their wallet...without slimming down yours...because it’s $21.