Bryker Hyde’s Quick Draw was one of the first Kickstarter wallets that we really fell in love with over here. Its key innovation was completely eliminating the bulk-adding cash pocket and replacing it with a metal money clip at the fold, but everything about the wallet from its leather to its stitching is top notch.
Nearly a year later, you can now buy the wallet on Amazon, and our readers can get it for just $21 with promo code Kinjadeal30. That code will work on any color, on both the ID-inside and ID-outside versions. Needless to say, these would make great stocking stuffers for anyone that needs to slim down their wallet...without slimming down yours...because it’s $21.