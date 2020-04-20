Our Readers' Favorite VPN Is Free for 3 Months When You Subscribe for a Year

Subscribe for 1 Year, Get 3 Months Free Image : Private Internet Access

The best VPN, according to our readers here on The Inventory, is Private Internet Access. To pay forward the support they saw in our respective Co-Op two short years ago, they’re offering 3 extra months FREE with the purchase of a 1-year sub.

Their high favorability among readers across the Giz/Onion (that’s what G/O stands for!) network is evident. In 2014, Private Internet Access topped off Lifehacker’s Hive Five list of the best VPNs on the market. Four years later, our readers voted the same way.

Though closed-source VPNs have sparked controversy over the years, PIA has set itself apart as a trailblazer in the space. Now go ahead and start following internet privacy best practices today so you can browse and stream worry-free in your extra time spent at home.

You never know how long we’ll be stuck at home; in the meantime, play it safe and subscribe for a year to snap up your freebie while the deal’s still active.