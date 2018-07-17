Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Prime Day “PC” sale is really just a catch-all for a bunch of tech products, so let’s dive into the highlights, shall we?



As far as I’m concerned, the star of the show is Samsung’s 28" 4K display for an all-time low $249. If your computer can drive it at 60 Hz, it’ll be a massive upgrade over the 1080p display that you’re probably looking at right now.

Home network not getting the job done? You can grab the reader favorite Google Wifi mesh routers for $99 each, a complete Netgear Orbi mesh networking system for $220, or a barebones-but-effective TP-Link Archer C9 for just $65.

You can never have enough external hard drive storage, especially with a 2TB drive priced at $59, or 4TB for $86, both among the best prices we’ve ever seen for drives of those sizes.

If you’re looking to build a PC from scratch, there are a lot of components included in the sale, the sexiest of which is probably a GTX 1060 graphics card for $180, which should give you a ton of bang for your buck.

And of course, it’s a PC sale, so it wouldn’t be complete without some PCs. Several laptops are available, from the sleek and specced-out LG Gram to several inexpensive, Celeron-powered convertibles.