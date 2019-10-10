It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Our Readers' Favorite Robotic Vacuum Just Got a Whole Lot Cheaper

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
470
Save
iRobot Roomba 980 | $634 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

iRobot Roomba 980 | $634 | Amazon

Amazon’s virtual shelves are full of ~$200 robotic vacuums these days, but there’s a reason our readers voted the Roomba 980 their favorite robovac.

Advertisement

With 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 series, an array of sensors that allow it to map out a room, and a cleaning system that’s optimized for pet owners, this doesn’t represent a compromise over a “real” vacuum. It is a real vacuum...just one that functions autonomously.

Rarely dipping below $800-$900, a trusted third party Amazon seller has it marked down to $634 right now, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Hydro Flask Is Retiring These Colors, So Stock Up On Tumblers For 50% Off
One of the Most Popular Mechanical Keyboards Ever Has a Rare Discount Today
Iron Your Own Legend of Zelda Sprites With This $9 Perler Bead Kit

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts