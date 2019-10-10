Our Readers' Favorite Robotic Vacuum Just Got a Whole Lot Cheaper

iRobot Roomba 980 Photo : Amazon

iRobot Roomba 980 | $634 | Amazon

Amazon’s virtual shelves are full of ~$200 robotic vacuums these days, but there’s a reason our readers voted the Roomba 980 their favorite robovac.



With 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 series, an array of sensors that allow it to map out a room, and a cleaning system that’s optimized for pet owners, this doesn’t represent a compromise over a “real” vacuum. It is a real vacuum...just one that functions autonomously.

Rarely dipping below $800-$900, a trusted third party Amazon seller has it marked down to $634 right now, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.