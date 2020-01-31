Our Readers' Favorite Pet Brush Is Down to $8

FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool | $8 | Amazon

A while back, we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, which is a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Right now, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is down to $8 on Amazon. The adjustable feature allows this brush to work on pets with varying fur lengths, with curved edges to get even the trickiest of mats out.

