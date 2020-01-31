It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsPets

Our Readers' Favorite Pet Brush Is Down to $8

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
813
Save
FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool | $8 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool | $8 | Amazon

A while back, we asked you what your favorite cat brush was. The resounding response was the FURminator, which is a great brand for cats and dogs that shed a lot. Right now, the FURminator Adjustable Dematting Tool is down to $8 on Amazon. The adjustable feature allows this brush to work on pets with varying fur lengths, with curved edges to get even the trickiest of mats out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Ana Suarez

Ana works as the senior commerce editor at The Inventory. Her dream job is to make her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Get Lost In This 27" 4K LG Monitor, Now Just $225

Tackle All of Your Next Home Projects With Up to 25% Off Select Ryobi and DEWALT Power Tools

Our Readers' Favorite Pet Brush Is Down to $8

Friday's Best Deals: Jach's Sweaters, Cole Haan, Tactical Sporks, and More