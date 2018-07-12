Eneloop AAA 12-Pack | $17 | Amazon
Some day in the distant future, AAA batteries may mercifully be relegated to the history books, but until then, you should probably buy some rechargeables. Eneloops are our readers’ favorites by a wide margin, and $17 is the best price Amazon’s ever offered on a 12-pack. Just note that this deal is only available today, and only for Prime members.