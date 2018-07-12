Some day in the distant future, AAA batteries may mercifully be relegated to the history books, but until then, you should probably buy some rechargeables. Eneloops are our readers’ favorites by a wide margin, and $17 is the best price Amazon’s ever offered on a 12-pack. Just note that this deal is only available today, and only for Prime members.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.