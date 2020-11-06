Our Readers' Choice Eight Sleep Pod Smart Mattress Is $350 off With This Exclusive Promo Code

$350 off Eight Sleep Pod Mattresses | Promo Code KINJA350

In our reader-sourced list of the best mattresses to buy earlier this year, the 11-inch thick Eight Sleep Pod was listed third for its “ability to cool/heat the bed throughout the night.” With the help of a free app for Android and iOS, the Pod is a smart mattress which brings two-zone temperature control straight to your bed so you and your partner can stay cozy all night long without fighting over the sheets. Built-in sleep tracking lets you know the quality of your sleep and how long each stage lasted, as well as the total number of hours spent catching Z’s throughout the night.

Pod Pro, a step up from the Pod, and the more popular option, according to Eight Sleep, adds an adaptive room climate and weather response option, health and HRV monitoring, GentleRise wake-up technology, and a more comfortable integrated topper that makes it an inch thicker. Lastly, the newer Pod Pro Max appends an additional layer of cushion. All three Pod mattresses are $350 off on the Eight Sleep website using the promo code KINJA350. Additionally, Kinja Deals readers can save 20% on all Sleep Pod accessories with the same coupon, and entering it while checking out with the Sleep Pod Cover we recently praised in your cart shaves $250 off your sum total.

