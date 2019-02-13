Photo: Amazon

If price has been the barrier to entry keeping you from better audio, Status Audio is offering our readers the best price we’ve ever seen on their cult-favorite CB-1 over-ear headphones. Use promo code INVENTORY50 to get them for $39 (plus $6 shipping).



Status is a direct-to-consumer headphone company, building great cans in proven form factors without the markup that comes with popular brands. In fact, there’s no branding here whatsoever.

The CB-1s are extremely comfortable out of the box, more so (in our opinion) than the ATH-M50X, MDR7506, SR60e, or V-MODA Crossfade Wireless, just to name a few.

The CB-1s have a (relatively) flat frequency response that’s great for listening to a variety of music or audio/video editing, with a wide sound stage in a closed back design. I get good isolation/seal with the updated pads. The elephant in the room here is that these are wired headphones, in the year 2019. For some of you, that may be a deal killer, but if not, they kindly include two detachable cables- coiled and straight, to ease the pain. They even smartly attach to the headphones with a twist lock.

We know from six years of Kinja Deals that great over-ear, closed back headphones for under $60 is no joke. Depending on what you’ve shelled out for in the past, they might even blow away your much more expensive pairs.