Our Readers Can Save Big on a Pair of Aukey Dual-Port Wall Chargers, Right Now

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger | $27 | Amazon | Use code KINJAD546

Aukey PA-D3 60W USB C Charger | $26 | Amazon | Use code KINJAD339

Save big on a couple of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plugs with our exclusive coupon. Use the promo code KINJAD546 to drop the price on an Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger down to just $27. This unit offers *two* USB-C plugs to charge from. Here’s what Corey, our deal researcher, had to say about his experience:

I’ve been using the Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger to charge my Switch and Dell Inspiron 13 for a couple of weeks. Both charge at their highest rates through USB-C PD.

Advertisement

But if you want to mix and match USB types, we’ve got you covered. An Aukey PA-D3 60W USB-C Charger with a standard USB port is down to $27 using the c ode KINJAD339.

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of peak travel season.