Our Readers Can Save Big on a Pair of Aukey Dual-Port Wall Chargers, Right Now

Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Tercius
Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger | $27 | Amazon | Use code KINJAD546
Aukey PA-D3 60W USB C Charger | $26 | Amazon | Use code KINJAD339
Save big on a couple of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plugs with our exclusive coupon. Use the promo code KINJAD546 to drop the price on an Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger down to just $27. This unit offers *two* USB-C plugs to charge from. Here’s what Corey, our deal researcher, had to say about his experience:

I’ve been using the Aukey PA-D5 60W Dual-Port PD Wall Charger to charge my Switch and Dell Inspiron 13 for a couple of weeks. Both charge at their highest rates through USB-C PD.

But if you want to mix and match USB types, we’ve got you covered. An Aukey PA-D3 60W USB-C Charger with a standard USB port is down to $27 using the code KINJAD339.

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of peak travel season.

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

