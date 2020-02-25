Our Readers Can Save Big on a Aukey Dual-Port Wall Charger, Right Now [Exclusive]

AUKEY 60W Power Delivery Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

AUKEY 60W Power Delivery Charger | $26 | Amazon | Clip the coupon and use the promo code KRX7MODH

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with our exclusive code KRX7MODH and on-page coupon. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 60W Power Delivery Charger down to just $26. This unit offers a standard USB plug plus USB-C to charge two devices at once.

Advertisement

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of summer travel season.