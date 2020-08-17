It's all consuming.
Our Phones Are Nastier Than a Public Toilet, So Here's 20% off PhoneSoap 3 to Sort That Shit Out

Gabe Carey
PhoneSoap 3 | $64 | Promo Code INVENTORY20
PhoneSoap 3 | $64 | Promo Code INVENTORY20

It’s true. When inspected under a microscope, one out of every six smartphones contains fecal matter, according to a 2011 study conducted at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. And while I regret to inform you that your phone is probably covered in poo, I’m even sadder to report your phone is 18 times more disgusting than a public toilet. As the experts over at PhoneSoap put it, “We wash our hands but we never wash our smartphones.”

That’s generalizing, of course, but the point stands: Most of us aren’t as conscious of the harmful bacterias permeating our phones as we are our hands, and in the midst of a pandemic, that’s probably not the best way to mitigate risk of infection. PhoneSoap 3 seems to be a good solution to help you keep your phone clean without submerging it in water. Thanks to advances in UV technology, this waterless gadget is capable of killing 99.99% of germs. A built-in acoustic audio amplifier keeps alarms and notifications from being muffled, and a pair of charging ports yields additional functionality.

PhoneSoap 3 is 20% off using our exclusive promo code INVENTORY20, bringing the subtotal down to $64 before taxes and shipping.

