What sets the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale apart from other sale is the fact that none of the items are old or cast-offs. The basis of the sale is showcasing incoming products for the fall season and letting customers buy them at sale prices.
It’s been going on for a couple weeks now, so we though we’d round up our favorite deals that are still live and kickin’. Let us know what your favorites are (or what you picked up) in the comments.
Men’s:
- Cole Haan 2.ZeroGrand Stitchlite Wingtip | $129 | Inventory Review
- Patagonia Better Sweater Performance Slim Quarter-Zip Pullover | $89
- Vineyard Vines Primrose Plaid Slim Fit Tucker Sport Shirt | $66
- Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans | $53 | Co-Op Winner
- Cathy’s Concepts Monogram Leather Wallet & Money Clip | $35 | Free single letter engraving available
Women’s:
- Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat | $83
- Hunter Original Short Rain Boot | $90
- Nike Zoom All Out Low 2 Running Shoe | $105
- Avec les Filles Faux Shearling Biker Jacket | $150
- LUNA mini 2 + LUNA play Set | $119 | Inventory Reveiw
Home:
- All-Clad 4-Quart Casserole with Lid | $144
- Le Creuset Heritage Set of 2 Oval Au Gratin Dishes | $56
- Uchino Air Waffle Washcloth | $13
- Vera Wang Chevron Duvet Cover | $93-$107
- WaterWorks Studio Wallingford Brass Soap Dispenser | $26