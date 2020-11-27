It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Our Favorite Kyoku 5-Piece Knife Set Is 20% Off For Black Friday

Ignacia
Kyoku 5-Piece Knife Set | $80 | Amazon | Promo Code KYOKUFAC 
Kyoku 5-Piece Knife Set | $80 | Amazon | Promo Code KYOKUFAC 

Welcome to Black Friday, all. We've got a Kyoku 5-Piece knife set that's 20% off its original list price bringing the price down to $80. You can chop, slice, and dice to your heart's desire while knowing you've got a good deal. The set comes with a chef knife, bread knife, boning knife, utility knife, and a paring knife, all made from Japanese high carbon steel. Whatcha waiting for?

