Our Favorite Kyoku 5-Piece Knife Set Is 20% Off For Black Friday

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Kyoku 5-Piece Knife Set | $80 | Amazon | Promo Code KYOKUFAC
Welcome to Black Friday, all. We’ve got a Kyoku 5-Piece knife set that’s 20% off its original list price bringing the price down to $80. You can chop, slice, and dice to your heart’s desire while knowing you’ve got a good deal. The set comes with a chef knife, bread knife, boning knife, utility knife, and a paring knife, all made from Japanese high carbon steel. Whatcha waiting for?