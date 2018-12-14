Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I recently waxed poetic about my love for the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall, and — whaddya know? — it’s now 20% off. Just use promo code TRAVEL20 to get one (or four, one in each size) and experience the freewheeling delight that a many-pocketed, neoprene-nylon bag can bring forth.



Also 20% off (with the same promo code) are a bunch of other Dagne Dover items that are ideal for travel, including totes, wallets, backpacks, pouches, and even a fanny pack. All of these bags would make packing up and getting out of town for the holidays that much easier, not to mention, they’d be nice gifts for a frequent traveler on your list.