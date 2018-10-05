Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

We all enjoy kayaking (even if our shoulders don’t), but who the hell has room in their house, or even their garage, for a full sized kayak?



Enter Oru, the origami kayak that we’ve covered and tested before, now available for the first time in a two-seater. The Oru Haven packs down to the size of a large checked suitcase (and at 40 pounds, yes, you could check it), and unfolds and assembles in 10 minutes into an ocean-ready 16' kayak that can support two adult paddlers.

The Haven is up for preorder on Indiegogo right now, and while $1,899 (or $2,049 with two paddles) is not at all cheap, it is $400-$450 off the kayak’s expected MSRP once the crowdfunding campaign comes to an end.