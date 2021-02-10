Ori: The Collection, Which Includes Both Blind Forest and Will of the Wisps, is $12

Ori: The Collection Screenshot : Microsoft

Ori: The Collection | $12 | Microsoft Store

If you have yet to play an Ori game, drop what you’re doing and let me tell you the good word. Both Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps are modern platforming classics. The games have a strong focus on mobility, letting you zip around its gorgeous environments with some tough challenges scattered about . They’re also stunningly beautiful games with tear jerking stories, so you’re really running the full emotional gambit with these ones. If you’re curious, the Microsoft Store currently has Ori: The Collection, which features both games, down to $12. That would be an amazing price for Ori and the Will of the Wisps on its own, so this is a really tremendous deal. It’s cheaper than subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a month to play them.