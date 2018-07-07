Graphic: Erica Offutt

Become a more organized person with these discounted bookcases, desk shelves, and entry way coat racks. There’s about a dozen or so products to look through, but my pick would be this wall shelf with hooks for coats and dog leashes and small shelves for mail, keys, or whatever else tends to collect by your front door. It’s just $50 today, down from the usual $60. This cube bookcase could always make a nice addition to a study or living room, and it’s $13 off right now.