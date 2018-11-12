Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to nearly its lowest price ever at $35 on Amazon. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and it can print 14 different fonts, 7 font sizes, 600 symbols, and 99 frames—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.

