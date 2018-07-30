Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Now up to $62.

You can clear out some garage floor space with these adjustable steel shelves. The most impressive part - they can hold up to 4,000 pounds. I’m not sure how you would even come close to the weight limit, but it’s nice to not have to worry about it.

Advertisement

$51 is the lowest Amazon price we’ve seen, and about $30 less than usual, so it’s finally time to get your garage under control. it’s worth checking out.