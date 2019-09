Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Umbra Toto is one of the best looking storage boxes you can buy for your desk, and it’s $5 off today, just in time for back-to-school season.



The Toto features three compartments on top for pens and pencils (or makeup brushes), a handle that evokes a classic toolbox shape, and a contrasting metal drawer on the bottom for hiding small valuables where your roommate won’t find them.