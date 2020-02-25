Organize The Junk In Your Trunk With This Storage Container

Trunk Organizer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Trunk Organizer | $20 | Amazon | Promo code DXCALOX and clip coupon



Listen, some people have more stuff than others. That is especially true in automobiles. If you’re suffering from excess junk in the trunk than look no further than the Gooloo storage container! It’s only $20 after a promo code and has multiple compartments to fit your Rain X, oil, transmission fluid, and various things you absolutely need in your car in case of an emergency. It even comes with straps so you can secure it in place when you’re driving from place to place and you don’t want it moving an inch. I say snatch one up before it blows in the wind.