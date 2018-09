Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Back in stock!

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker is back in stock for just $15 today, which isn’t the cheapest, but the best we’ve seen since July. This thing can output nine fonts, over 200 symbols, and even 10 different frames on multiple sizes and finishes of label tape, so you’ll have the freedom to get creative.