It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Organize All Your Meals With This $7 Bento Box

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsAmazon
256
Save
Sistema Bento Box Food Container | $7 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Sistema Bento Box Food Container | $7 | Amazon

Picky eaters and meal planners rejoice because I have found a deal for you. For only $7, you can get your hands on a cute little bento box for all of your breakfast, lunch, and dinner needs. Equipped with easy-locking clips and lids for food freshness, as well as two removable trays to really get the most of your meals. Imagine all the yummy food you can store in this baby! I would grab one of these before it’s gone.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: Aukey Surge Protector, Anker Qi Charget, JACHS Pullovers, and More

Keep Your Drinks Cold With This One-Day Drinkware Sale

Thursday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods, Sennheiser Headphones, Simple Modern Drinkware, and More

Here Are the Best Products to Get Rid of Unwanted Hair